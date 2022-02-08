Robert Gerard McGurrin, a longtime resident of Sparta, N.J., died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the loving care of his family. He was 68.

Born in Flushing, Queens, Rob was the son of Edward and Janet McGurrin. Raised in Wantagh, N.Y., he was a graduate of MacArthur High School in Levittown, N.Y.

Rob spent his career in sales, and was employed for many years by the 3M Corporation of Maplewood, Minnesota. Covering the northeast territory, Rob was awarded “salesman of the year” for 13 years in a row during his tenure with the company. To his family, he will always be “the greatest salesman that ever lived.”

Retiring from the 3M Corporation ten years ago, Rob never really stopped working. A second-generation horologist, he filled much of his time using the skills he learned from his father. It wasn’t just clocks, though, that he was handy with. He could seemingly fix just about anything. He greatly enjoyed mechanics, and together with his son, and later with his grandchildren, built two Corvettes. With a life mantra of “we always get it done,” Rob was sure that with hard work and determination, he could fix any problem ahead of him.

Marrying Patricia Ann Connors, the couple lived first in Los Angeles before moving back east and settling in Sussex County 35 years ago. After a decade in Wantage, the family moved to Sparta, and were happy to call the township “home.” As residents of Lake Mohawk, he and Patrcia kept a boat on the lake for many years, and some of their happiest memories with their children and grandchildren were made there.

In the last days of his life, Rob was blessed to have his family surround him with stories and the music he loved so much. Rob had an optimistic and kind disposition, and always saw an upside to every situation. He had a great sense of humor, and even when faced with obstacles or difficult days, remained steadfast in the belief that “we always get it done.” In the end, everything was going to be okay.

Blessed with a son and two daughters, Rob was more than elated to be elevated to the role of Vito (Grandpa, in the McGurrin home). He adored his 11 grandchildren, and was very involved with each of them as individuals. They all had their own special relationship with their Vito. They were always present in his mind, and he was so happy to have each of them in his life.

Rob is lovingly survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia; his son, Patrick McGurrin and his wife, Meaghan; his daughters, Marie Varcadipane and her husband, Peter, and Catherine Petonak and her husband, Zachary; his grandchildren, Jack, Finn, Kathleen, Mariabella, Peter, Annalisa, Mason, Sawyer, Tanner, Mackenzie and Madison; his sister, Michel Fiore; and his brothers, David and Theodore McGurrin.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta. For family and close friends a celebration of life will follow the mass at Casa Bianca in Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.