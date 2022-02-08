Robert J. Maher of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.

Born in Passaic, N.J., to the late Edward John Maher and Helen (Ulrich) Maher, Robert had lived in Nutley, N.J., and Kearny, N.J., before moving to Sussex County 43 years ago. He was employed by Oil City Petroleum in Clifton, N.J., as a salesman before his retirement. Robert was a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church in Sussex, N.J.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lucille (Lattanzio); his son, Robert of Florida; his daughter, Theresa Smith and her husband, Frederick, of Wantage, N.J.

Private cremation services were arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.