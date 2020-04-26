Robert Wayne Weller Jr. of Vernon, N.J., passed away unexpectedly in Hackensack, N.J., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 54.

Born to Robert W. Weller Sr. and Carol Weller in Ridgewood, N.J., he lived in Oakland, N.J., before moving to the Sussex County area many years ago, spending the last 16 years in Vernon.

Robert owned and operated Suntex in Vernon for many years. Robert always put family first and enjoyed time with family especially walks in the park. He was known as a “force” when he entered a room and received attention and adoration from all he met.

Robert is predeceased by his mother.

He was the beloved husband for 15 years of Kelly Weller (nee Frieling) of Vernon; devoted father of Madelyn and Caroline Weller, both at home; and loving son of Robert W. Weller Sr. and his wife, Kim.

Due to government restrictions, visitation and cremation will be private under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. Memorial gifts to the family for the girls' education would be greatly appreciated.