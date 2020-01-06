Beloved husband and father Roland Vinniski, passed away early Monday morning at the age of 61 of long term illness and complications. He has left behind his loving wife Tracy, 33 years of marriage and his son Brian (26). Roland worked for Verizon business as a field engineer. His passion in life was to watch his son Brian playing baseball, skiing, going to concerts, sporting events, and travel. He loved landscaping and working on home projects Roland cherished his friends, Teresa, Ron, Gary, Bo, Dave, Dan, Rich and Bob. Roland was forever grateful for their friendships!!

Roland was born in Jan. 21, 1958, in Brooklyn Kings County Hospital. His parents were Nikolai and Ruth Vinniski. He lived in Vernon N.J., most of his life.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., N.J. Memorial gifts to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.