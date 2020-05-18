Roland W. Van Stone Jr. (Ronnie) of Frankford Township, N.J., died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home. He was 93.

The son of the late Roland and Sarah (Rich) Van Stone, he was born April 9, 1927, in Hawthorne, N.J., and raised in Newton, N.J. He graduated from Newton High School before serving as a Navy Seabee on Okinawa and Guam during World War II. After returning from the war, Roland moved to the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township and married Jean Peatfield, who predeceased him in 1959 and later married Clara Mabee, who predeceased him in 2004.

He was a Life Member and a three time Chief of the Frankford Township Fire Department, and also a member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164 F&AM in Branchville, N.J., and The Grand Lodge F&AM, State of New Jersey. He worked for the Selective Insurance Company for many years and moved to Waynesboro, Va., after his retirement. He returned to Frankford after the death of Clara.

Roland was predeceased by his sister, Doris, of Newton, N.J.

He is survived by his and Jean’s children, Victoria Milone and husband, John, of Easton, Pa., and Robert Van Stone and wife, Ann, of Elgin South Carolina; stepdaughter, Susan Wetzel and husband, Phil, of Newton, N.J., and his and Clara’s children, Peter Van Stone and wife, Donna, of Culver Lake, Lori Havran and husband, Joel, of Waynesboro, Va., Richard Van Stone and wife, Beverly, of Branchville, N.J., and Thomas Van Stone of Branchville; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services were private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Frankford Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822.