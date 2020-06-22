Ronald James Depuy of the Lake Owassa section of Frankford Township, N.J., passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was 83.

Son of the late Carl and Gladys (Boyer) Depuy, he was born in Newton, N.J., on May 23, 1937. Ron was a 1955 graduate of Newton High School.

After high school he played Newton AA Baseball. He worked for Darlington Fabrics in Newton, American Silk Label in Unionville, N.J., and Sussex County Weights and Measures. In 2000, Ron retired from Sussex County Weights and Measures after 25 years of service; at the time he was superintendent.

Ron had a band and was known as Ronnie James, “The Country Boy.” He played guitar, sang, and wrote many songs. Ron was an avid country music fan and had a large collection. He also loved Nascar and wrestling.

When Ron and his family moved to Frankford Township, he got involved with Little League Baseball. He was manager of the Branchville Jets (his son’s team) in the High Point Little League and in 1976 he organized the Kittatinny Little League. Ron spent many years coaching the Jets and T-ball teams. He also served as vice president and president. He spent countless hours of his time with the Little League, loving every minute. Years later, when meeting former players, Ron was always so overjoyed that they remembered him and thanked him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean (Pittenger) Depuy; brother, Allen Depuy of Hope, N.J.; brother-in-law, Hilbert Correll of Virginia; grandsons, Tyler James Depuy of Fredon, N.J., and Sawyer William Depuy of Newton; ex-daughter-in-law, Sharon Depuy of Newton; as well as many loving nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his cherished son, Timothy James Depuy in 2016; his cherished grandson, Kyle Joseph Depuy in 2015; his brother, Jack Depuy; his sisters, Marion Correll and Betty Decker; and his brother-in-law, Leon Decker.

Services are private and under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860; or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.