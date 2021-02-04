Ronald Kibitlewski Jr. of Highland Lakes, N.J., passed away at his residence on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was 54.

Ronald was born on July 21, 1966, in Teaneck, N.J., to Ronald and Loretta (Burhans) Kibitlewski Sr.

Ronald was a self-employed carpenter, learning the trade working alongside his father since his teen years. He had a keen eye for detail and strived for perfection in and out of work. Throughout his lifetime, he was involved in many sports and activities, mastering what he took on. Some of those interests were tennis, skiing, softball, pool, bicycling, riding quads and snowmobiles and the two passions he recently enjoyed most: golf and fishing.

Predeceased by his mother, Loretta Kibitlewski, Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald III and Andrew, and his father, Ronald Kibitlewski Sr.

A memorial visitation and services were held on Jan. 30. Memorial donations may be made to cancer.org or United Way of Northern New Jersey-Honey Open-ALICE, which Ron’s mother was proud to support, at classy.org/campaign/united-way-honey-open/c292546.