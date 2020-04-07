Rosa E. Saski of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Lakeview Rehab and Nursing Center in Wayne. She was 77.

Born in San Felipe, Guatemala, to the late Alberto and Hortencia (Martinez) Fernandez, Rosa has been a Sussex County resident since she came to the United States in 1966. Rosa was a hard worker. She owned her own cleaning business for many years, eventually retiring from Picatinny Arsenal five years ago. A loving wife and mother, and an enthusiastic and proud grandmother, Rosa loved cooking, dancing, and making people laugh.

Predeceased by her parents, Rosa is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Saski; daughter Sandra Robins and her husband Richard; son Stephen Saski; grandchildren Sophia, Ashley, and Jordan Robins; and siblings Alberto Fernandez, Thelma Fernandez De Coronado, and Sonia Coronado.

Due to government restrictions, services are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. 07416. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Please visit fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence and to find any further information.