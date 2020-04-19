Roy Albert Gunderman Jr. of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 74.

Born to Roy A. Gunderman Sr. and MaryLouise, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin.

He served with the U.S. Army and Navy during peacetime and then worked in demolition and construction at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, N.J., for many years, retiring in 2011.

Roy was a member of the Franklin American Legion Post #132 and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

Roy is predeceased by a sister, MaryLouise Hanshaw; and a brother, Donald Gunderman Sr.

He is the beloved husband for 53 years of Patricia Gunderman (nee Stoll) of Franklin; devoted father of Elisa Curlis and her husband, Robert, of Quinton, Va., Roy A. Gunderman III and his wife, Cynthia, of Gordonsville, Va., and Carol Ann Miller of Franklin; loving grandfather of Robert, Jonathan, Brandon, Ashley, Skyla, Damien, Paige, and Brooke; great-grandfather of Kiera, Bradley, Asher, and Aiden; and dear brother of Rich Gunderman of Hardysto, N.J.

Due to government restrictions, private visitation and burial under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.