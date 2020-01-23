Shawn J. Lacey, age 58, died on Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020, in the Newton Hospital from the flu. Shawn was born and raised in Jersey City, N.J.

He attended Marist High School. He was a former resident of Bergen County for 28 years. Shawn lived in Wantage, Sussex County for the last 11 years. He worked at the A &P before closing and for a family real estate appraisal company.

Shawn is survived by his brother Alan Lacey and sisters Karen Fischer and Kathy Ladagona, sister in law Patricia Lacey, brother in law Stephen Ladagona and nephews and niece Stephen Ladagona Jr, David Fischer, Jay Fischer, Alan Lacey , Bryn Lacey Magee numerous cousins and by his former spouse Valerie Raimondo. He is preceded in death by his two brothers Dennis and Patrick and sister Mary, Mother and Father.

Friends may want to attend the service on Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church In Branchville 8 Broad St Branchville, N.J.