Sherry Lynn LaBar of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence. She was 60.

Daughter of the late Robert and Beverly Ann (LaForge) Van Gorden, she was born in Goshen, N.Y. Sherry had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She had been employed as a secretary for the minor surgery department at Newton Memorial Hospital and most recently retired from Tractor Supply. Sherry was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed photography, and loved her family and life.

She is survived by her husband, James R. LaBar; daughter, Jessie Lynn O’Neill and her husband, Laurence, of Allenwood, Pa.; step-daughters, Amanda LaBar of Huguenot, N.Y., and Ashley LaBar of Hopatcong, N.J.; brother, Roger Van Gorden and his wife, Elaine, of Endwell, N.Y.; sister, Cindy Klein of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Henry, Hunter, Chyanne, Riah, Monica and Xavier.

A memorial service was held June 25 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help defray the funeral expenses.