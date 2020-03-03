Sherwin Nessen

Sherwin “Bob” Nessen, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., NJ on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born to Alex and Anne Nessen in Bronx, N.Y., where he was raised and lived before moving to Chester, N.Y., 25 years ago.

Bob served with the United States Army during peacetime and then worked as a Deputy Superintendent of the Electric Component Shop Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York in The Bronx for 33 years retiring in 1997. He was a longtime free and accepted mason with Munn Lodge 203 in NYC, NY, and recently celebrated 60 years active service. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, he took great joy in gardening, reading and watching television documentaries on history and the military.

Bob is the beloved husband of Rosalie Nessen (nee Younker) of Chester, NY. Devoted father of Lisa Anderson and her husband, Robert, of Glenwood, N.J., and Jennifer Faust and her husband, Eddie of Chester, N.Y. Loving grandfather of Scott and Kimberly, Cara and Emily. Dear brother of Roslyn Davis of Middletown, N.Y.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Orange County Veterans Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.