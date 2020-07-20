Shirley DiRupo (nee Byrnes) of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Anchor Care Nursing Home in Hazlet, N.J. She was 74.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1945, in Paterson, N.J., and resided in Sussex County, N.J., for most of her life.

She worked as a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal until her retirement in 1991. Her hobbies included traveling, playing the guitar, and writing poetry. She was kind, loving, and selfless. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family.

She is survived by her son, David Roe, his wife, Danielle, and her grandchildren, Blake and Chelsea.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dario.

Visitation was scheduled to take place at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a service to follow at 5 p.m. Cremation will private. Burial of cremains to follow at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Township, N.J.