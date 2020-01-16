Stephanie L. Hicks, age 31, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. Born in Clifton, Stephanie had lived in Sussex County most of her life. She had a love for animals and always found a way to care for them. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Deborah J. Suter and her husband Michael of Wantage; her father, Joseph A. Hicks and his wife Brenda of Wantage; and her sister, Meaghan R. Hughes and her husband Kevin of Knowlton. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Stephanie’s name to an animal sanctuary or rescue of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com