Tammy A. Roos, 56 years of age, of Hewitt, N.J., passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

She was born on December 3, 1964 in Paterson, N.J. to Diane (nee Finn) and the late Thomas Williams.

Tammy was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), West Milford Elks Lodge #2236, where she served two terms as Exalted Ruler from 2016-2018, District Chair for the Elks National Foundation from 2018-2019, and many positions in the Lodge, including Esquire. She chaired various Lodge committees, such as Elks National Foundation but Tammy was especially passionate about our District Army of Hope helping Veterans in need.Her participation and dedication to many West Milford Elks Lodge functions supported many of our local charities.

Tammy married Gaston Roos in 2013

She was predeceased by her loving father Thomas in 2011.

Tammy is survived by her beloved husband Gaston, her loving mother Diane, her three sisters Kelly Sedlacik of Hewitt NJ, Holly Williams of Haskell, NJ, and Kerry Chromcik and her husband Joseph of Highland Lakes; her nieces Sarah Sedlacik, Kristin Sedlacik, and Meghan DePeri; her nephews Brian Sedlacik, Michael DePeri, Joseph Chromcik, Jonathan Chromcik and Jake Chromcik as well as her great niece Adrianna Sedlacik.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with an Elk’s service and a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. at the West Milford Elks Lodge #2236, 1860 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.