Theresa Della Rocco, 77 of Lords Valley, PA passed away July 8, 2021 at Wayne Memorial Hospice in Honesdale, PA. She was receptionist for Lakeview Savings Bank in Paterson, NJ.

The daughter of the late James and Ida (Messa) Baratta she was born May 6, 1944 in Paterson, NJ.

Theresa leaves behind her daughters, Tamara Ann Lavorini and her husband Bruno of Vernon, NJ, Michele Gurnari of Paterson, NJ, Laura Della Rocco of Port Orange, FL; her son Anthony Della Rocco of Lords Valley, PA; sisters Lorraine Moschella of Texas and Rose Demeraski of North Carolina and 8 grandchildren, Katherine, Nicole, William, Brandon, Justin, Christina, Zane and Zoe.

Viewing was held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m.. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. at Stroyan Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021.Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park St., Honesdale, PA 18431.Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).