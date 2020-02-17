Theresa M. Wanczowski, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Born in New York, New York to the late Thomas and Brigid (D’Arcy) McKeon, Theresa lived in Haskell before moving to Sussex County in 1987. She had been involved with Love on the Leash 4-H puppy club of Sussex County and enjoyed volunteering for the Seeing Eye Program. She had been a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service in Haskell and retired as their Postmaster in 2014. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Maureen McKeon in 1986.Theresa is survived by her daughter, Maureen Minimi and her husband Philip of Wantage; her son, Stephen E. Wanczowski of Vernon; her brothers, Thomas McKeon and his wife Maggie of Scarsdale, New York, Gerard McKeon of Yonkers, New York, and Paul McKeon and his wife Libby of Monroe, New York; her sisters, Ann McKeon of Kinderhook, New York and Rita McKeon of Yonkers, New York. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Seeing Eye, Inc., 10 Washington Valley Road, Morristown, NJ 07960. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com