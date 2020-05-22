Thomas R. Emma of Sussex, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. He was 72.

Son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Mc Caffrey) Emma, he was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Hoboken, N.J. He lived in Glen Rock, N.J., until he moved to Sussex County in 1978.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War era. He was employed by the New Jersey State Police for 25 years, was a member of the mounted police unit, and retired as staff sergeant stationed at the Augusta barracks.

Tommy’s most favored memories included time with his family, vacations to Disney, life in Amish country, Pa., and "hanging at Romes." He was proud of his participation in the Macy’s Day Parade for over 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Emma; sons, Ron Emma and his wife, Andrea, of Bridgewater, N.J., Brian Emma and his wife, Theresa, of Frankford, N.J., and Michael Emma and his wife, Sara, of Rockaway, N.J.; sister, Patricia Wesson and her husband, Ted, of Largo, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his siblings Cynthia Hobler and Howard Emma.

Due to government health restrictions, private burial services at Beemerville Cemetery were arranged by Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., Sussex. A celebration of life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.