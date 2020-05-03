Thomas R. Laner of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Newton Medical Center after his two-year struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was 44.

Born in Newton, N.J., Tommy had lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had formally worked at the Napa Auto Parts store in Sussex and in Matamoras, Pa., before he became the manager of the Napa Auto Parts Store in Milford, Pa. Tommy loved stock car racing. In 1999, he was the most popular driver and the Sportsman Champion at Moc A Tek Speedway. In 2017, due to his declining health, he participated in his last race in Middletown, N.Y., with his vintage car, #229.

Tom loved the Grateful Dead, playing pinball, fishing, getting new tattoos, was an avid Jets fan, and loved Star Wars. He had an infectious laugh and a wonderful smile. He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas L. and Carol (Hornyak) Laner of Wantage, N.J.; his sissy, Diana Whitehead, her husband, Chris, and their children, Nick and Alicia of Wantage; his loving grandfather, “Poppy,” John Hornyak of Ogdensburg, N.J.; several loving and precious aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; his canine buddies, Kai and Groot; and his racing family.

A special thank you to his aunts, Diane Redner and Gail Pollard, and his friends, Anthony Recchio and Mikey VanTassel, for all of their help when Tommy became sick. They were all a true blessing to him.

Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. (pinkelfuneralhome.com). A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help defray the funeral costs.