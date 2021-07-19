Timothy Michael Hoit, 61, of Sandyston, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Schenectady, NY to Patricia Doherty and the late Frederic Hoit, Jr. He grew up in Andover Twp, NJ before moving to Sandyston, NJ 20 years ago. Tim was a gifted all-around athlete, was extremely talented in golf and softball. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NY Yankees. Tim was always the life of the party, animated and funny and he was a great cook. Tim was an amazing uncle to all his many nieces and nephews; he will be profoundly missed by all.

The beloved husband of Laura Hoit (né Hyland), he is survived by his mother Patricia D. Granda and her husband John F.Granda; his brothers, Jeffrey Hoit and his wife Cathy, and Frederic Hoit, III and girlfriend Cheryl Thomas; sister-in-law, Melissa Hoit; his step-siblings, John P. Granda and his wife Jacqui and Leslie Granda-Hill and her husband Greg, his beloved dog Kindle and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 3-5:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:30 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, info@fatherjohns.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com