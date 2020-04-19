Vernon Lee Haubrich of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was 68.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Irving J. and Ruth (Love) Haubrich, Vernon was known as someone who would do anything for anyone. He loved his family, garage, cars, and music.

He was predeceased by his parents; sons Joey and Sean Haubrich; and siblings Diane Rocco, Dennis, Ronnie, and Mark Haubrich.

ernon is survived by his life partner, Catherine Campbell; sons Bob Haubrich and wife, Betsy, and Stephen Secola and his significant other, Casey Conover; stepdaughters, Stacy Dean and husband, Victor, and Diana McGuire and husband, Keith; brother, Everett Haubrich and wife, Lisa; sisters, Ruthie Campbell and husband, Eben, and Marsha Campbell and husband, George; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Check fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for updates.