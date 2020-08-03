Virginia M. Boscia entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was 96.

Daughter of the late Francis J. and Antoinette P. (Otten) Gaughan, she was born on Aug. 26, 1923, and grew up in Paterson, N.J., and Clifton, N.J.

She is survived by her sons, William A. Boscia Jr. (Irene) of Jim Thorpe, Pa., Deacon Edward F. Boscia (Theresa) of Franklin, N.J., and Richard K. Boscia (Theresa) of Philadelphia, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was the widow of William A. Boscia Sr., who died in 1998 after 56 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Francis J. Gaughan (Marilyn) and William P. Gaughan (Joan); as well as her sisters, Annette Ryan (James) and Margaret R. Stuckey (Edward).

She and her husband, William, moved to Fair Lawn in 1950 and raised their three sons there. After retirement they moved to Wantage, N.J., and later Holiday City. After William’s death, she lived in Greenwich Township, N.J., until she moved to an assisted living facility. She worked at a variety of clerical jobs starting as a bank teller at the age of 18 and worked until her retirement at the age of 62. In earlier years she enjoyed camping, visiting most of the lower 48 as well as square dancing. She was a lifelong baseball fan and rooted for the Mets. She was an avid reader until her eyesight waned and then began to listen to audio books.

A requiem Mass was held on July 22 at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Hardyston, N.J. Interment was in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.