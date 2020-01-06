Walter William Jollie, 51 years of age, of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Born on February 28, 1968 in Bremerhaven, Germany, to Joan Ann (Zeek) and Walter Fredrick Jollie.

He married Mary Reaver in 1993.

For many years Walter worked for Zeek Plumbing and Mechanical, LLC.in Succasunna, N.J.

Walter was a family man and always cared for and helped others. He loved to be outdoors where he fished and hunted, both as a hobby and to provide his family with food.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Walter Charles Jollie in 1985 and Anna Nellie (Indoe) Jollie in 2004; his maternal grandparents Bertram R. Zeek in 1969 and Nellie J. (Thiessen) Zeek in 1993; and his stepfather Anthony J. Carbone in 2002.

Walter is survived by his wife Mary, his four daughters Rebecca Reaver and her companion Mark McDole, Brittany Jollie and her fiancé Jacob Schweinberg, Catherine Jollie and Rosemarie Jollie; his grandchildren Colton, Caden, and a granddaughter on the way; his father Walter F. Jollie and his wife Francesca, his mother Joan Hill and her husband Jim; his sisters Sherri (Jollie) Gaffney and her companion Brian Straube, JoAnn (Jollie) Tomczyk and her husband Lukasz; his longtime girlfriend Patricia Singer, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ, 07435.

A prayer service will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Immediately following the prayer service Walter will be interred at Newfoundland Cemetery, Route 23 South, Newfoundland, N.J.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to assist the family with funeral costs at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/walter-jollie-memorial-fund

