Wanda L. Kaegi of Morristown, N.J., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 63.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Victor W. and Ruth Kaegi, Wanda had lived in Sussex County, N.J., all of her life. She had graduated from High Point Regional High School.

Wanda had been employed at Newton Memorial Hospital in the food service department and also had worked at Perona Farms. She loved horses and rode in competitions at the Sussex County Fair and won several awards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her horse, Flame.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles H. Kaegi on March 11, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Victor J. Kaegi, and his wife, Lisa, of Wantage, N.J.; and her sister, Ruthann Kaegi, and her husband, Thomas, of Portland, Pa.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.