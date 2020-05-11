William H. Hill of Sussex, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 78.

He was born on July 21, 1941. William was a lifelong resident of Sussex. He graduated from Newton High School in 1959. He worked for many years at the Weldon Quarry as a heavy machine operator. William was a member of the Newton Moose Lodge and the United Gun Club. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed by all.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Russell, Walter R. Hill, Howard R. Hill, and John E. Hill. He is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Lorraine E.; children, Mark F. Hill and fiancé, Sha, Michael H. Hill and his wife, Becky, and Marcia L. Hill; grandson, Matthew H. Hill; and sisters, Mary Banghart and Martha Boyko.

Cremation will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William’s memory may be made to the Fredon Fire and Rescue Squad, 443 Route 94, Newton, NJ.