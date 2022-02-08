William R. Foulkes Jr.

William “Bob” Foulkes passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Newton, N.J. He was 89.

Bob was born Oct. 20, 1932, and grew up on Long Island, N.Y., first in Mineola and then in Roslyn Heights. He and his wife, Gail, resided for almost 50 years at Lake Lenape, in Andover Township, N.J., before moving to Bristol Glen in 2018. He will be remembered as a loving husband, and an exceptional father and grandfather. He possessed the warmest heart. Bob was known to all for being a great storyteller.

Bob graduated from Roslyn High School, Roslyn, N.Y., in 1950 and earned his associates degree in engineering at Farmingdale State College, State University of New York in 1952. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1952 to 1956 as a Weapons Specialist and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

For much of his enlistment, Bob served at Rushmore Air Force Station, Ellsworth, South Dakota. After his honorable discharge in 1956, he entered the Air Force Reserves and began employment with Sandia National Labs.

He began working at Picatinny Arsenal in 1962, where he was employed for over 30 years; he was a Surety Field Analyst for much of that time. During his time at Picatinny, Bob traveled extensively throughout the United States and was quite pleased to have visited every state in the Lower 48. Following his retirement, he began working at the family business, Powermist Racing Fuels, located in Andover Township, N.J.

Bob was very active in the Boy Scouts in his youth and remained so into the 1970s. As a young man, he loved boating and developed a lifelong affection for the sea. His passions for camping, nature, and reading stayed with him throughout his life.

Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Gail, of 60 years. He is survived by two daughters, Beth Foulkes Lowe (partner Michael) of Massachusetts, and Jennifer Parkin (husband Bill), and two adoring grandchildren, the apples of his eye, Brennan and Kyla Rose — all of California. He is also survived by his beloved sister Betty Fales of Belvidere, N.J., and his dear nieces and nephews — Rick, Barb, Penny, Susie, and Steve — and their families.

