Stunner of a home waiting to be discovered

This is a truly unique home just minutes to Mountain Creek with all of the features you have been searching for as you set your sights on a place that truly feels like home.

A new septic is being installed so you can move right in with no worries. Here you will have all of the space you need in this three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with twenty-three-hundred square feet of space. Some of the features that will wow you include hickory flooring, soaring ceilings, walls of windows and three sets of sliders plus a year round views from the huge rap around deck.

The floor plan of this home is completely open with a large living room, dining room and kitchen. Come and enjoy your life surrounded by nature with a Lopi wood stove, huge 1st floor master bedroom with plenty of windows filling the room with light and a master bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

This place is the perfect escape from your everyday grind. A large family room with natural wood ceilings offers charm and character and opens to another room with a large bar with built in cabinetry, sink and fridge. This is the perfect hang out for entertaining with two more good sized rooms and a second full bath completing the home. You will have nearly an acre of land in this serene setting.

The home sits on a double lot with plenty of room to roam and within walking distance to the Appalachian Trail.There are two oversized sheds and a fenced in yard. Everything has been done with you in mind.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555 and get ready to make yourself at home!