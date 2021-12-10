Council agrees to borrow $665K for new fire truck

The Sparta Township Council on Nov. 23 unanimously approved a bond ordinance authorizing the purchase of a new fire truck.

The money will pay for an engine/pumper truck to be used by the Sparta Township Fire Department, including all necessary equipment, appurtenances, accessories, and attachments.

Councilman Josh Hertzberg said the current vehicle fire truck will be retired once the new truck is in place.

The ordinance calls for the issuance of $665,000 in bonds or notes. The township will make a $35,000 down payment on the vehicle.

The bonds will have a useful life of 10 years.