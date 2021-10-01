Ken Nuss appointed to fill Sussex-Wantage open seat

Former school board member Ken Nuss was appointed to fill the open Wantage seat for the remainder of the term, which ends this year.

The Sussex-Wantage Regional school board was unanimous in its Sept. 23 vote. The board had scheduled interviews with three candidates, but two were no longer in consideration when it came time for the interviews.

Nuss will fill the seat vacated by school board member Megan Steele, whose resignation was accepted by the school board on Aug. 19. Steele moved from Wantage Township to Sussex Borough and was no longer eligible to represent Wantage. The two Sussex Borough seats on the school board are held by Georgeanna Stoll and Ross Juliano.

Steele is the second Wantage member of the school board to resign her seat this year. Jennifer Craig resigned her seat earlier this year, and the school board selected Danielle Zill-Barry over Patricia Hefferan to fill Craig’s position for the rest of the year.

Nuss grew up in Wantage and his children had attended district schools. He had served on the school for six years previously, with his second term ending on Dec. 31, 2020.

He said the school board accomplished a lot to benefit the community during his time on the board, including bringing in air conditioning and more school resource officers, while successfully navigating budgets amid slashed state aid.

He said he’s not afraid to speak his mind and will always be happy to justify the way he votes to the public.

“I feel my ability to work with most of you over the years has been an asset,” Nuss said. “We agreed to disagree while accomplishing many positive outcomes.”