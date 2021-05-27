Sussex Borough discusses return to in-person meetings

The Sussex Borough Council came to a consensus on May 18 to return to in-person meetings once the indoor mask order is dropped in New Jersey.

Mayor Edward Meyer said more guidance on masks should be released by the state Dept. of Health within the next month.

Borough Clerk/Administrator Antoinette Smith said the council could return to Borough Hall and conduct a hybrid meeting in-person and over Zoom.

“I think when the emergency order expires, we should see how much it is relaxed,” Council President Mario Poggi said. “I don’t think we can go back until we can have full participation by everyone who wants to attend. I don’t think we should go back until there is no mask order anymore.”

The most recent executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy eliminated outdoor mask requirements, but masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

Poggi also said he is not a fan of sitting around for hours with a mask on, especially after being vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I’m not afraid of getting it and I’m not going to sit there with a mask on after I’ve done everything properly to be vaccinated,’ Poggi said.

He said if the mask order is dropped, he has no problem meeting in public, adding that it is expensive and difficult to conduct hybrid meetings.

The rest of the council agreed with Poggi.

“I think that’s the right decision,” Meyer said. “There’s no point spending additional funds on something we won’t need in a month or so.”