Sussex Borough forms volunteer beautification committee

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council on Nov. 4 introduced an ordinance to establish a volunteer beautification committee in the borough.

The council will hold a public hearing and expects to adopt the ordinance at its Nov. 16 meeting.

“The more to help out, the more hands,” said council president Mario Poggi. “These are the people that will be planting stuff and doing things. It would be more hands.”

Councilman Charles Fronheiser noted the proposed ordinance did not mention a budget for the committee.

Business administrator Toni Smith said the budget for the committee would be set during discussions of the borough’s 2022 budget.

“I don’t know that it has to be in the ordinance,” she said. “I don’t know if any of the committees have a budget in the ordinance.”