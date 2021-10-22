Sussex Borough puts grant money toward water infrastructure

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council agreed to use $212,511 from a grant to improve the borough’s water supply and distribution system.

Councilmen Charles Fronheiser and Jake Little were absent at the Oct. 5 meeting.

The money comes from a grant received from the Community Development Block Grant program.

It will be used to install new water lines in and along Willow Street and Ley Place and replace 12 sewer manholes.

Sussex had already received a previous grant for the work, but administrator Antoinette Smith said the borough applied for extra funds.

The ordinance also appeals a bond ordinance adopted on Aug. 11, 2020, that would have authorized issuing $200,000 in bonds to finance the project.

Now that the borough has received the grant, Smith said on Sept. 21, it must show that the project’s funding is coming from the grant proceeds. The borough no longer needs to take out bonds.