Vernon appoints interim business administrator

The Vernon Township school board on Nov. 18 unanimously appointed a second interim business administrator to cover the first half of 2022.

The board voted 7-0 to appoint Carolyn B. Joseph as interim business administrator and school board secretary at $135 per hour. Her term begins on Jan. 3 and extends through June 30, .

The administration has been looking for a new board secretary after the previous business administrator, Theresa Linskey, resigned on Nov. 1. She has worked in the Vernon school district since Feb. 11 as a permanent replacement for Steve Kepnes, who filled the position for about a decade.

Linskey was paid a pro-rated $170,000 annual salary in 2020-22 and did not receive a raise in 2021-22.

The school board on Oct. 7 appointed Barbara Decker to fill the post on a permanent basis starting on Dec. 9, but rescinded the appointment on Oct. 14. Decker had a conflict of interest because she is a member of the family that owns Decker Transportation, which provides busing services to the district.