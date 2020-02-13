Adaptive Ski program continues to grow

The Adaptive Sports Program at Mountain Creek continues to grow. Nick Cerrato, the Vernon resident who inspired the creation of the adaptive program at Mountain Creek, enjoyed Jan. 31 on the Resort’s ski slopes.

Beginning with a stop at the Ski School’s building which houses the Adaptive Program Nick prepared to trade his wheel chair for his bi-sled. He then was guided to the Sugar beginner slope Lift by Tim Stone and his team to do a couple of runs before heading to the top of the mountain to take some runs down the intermediate Sayonara Slope. He had a blast and was reluctant to have his adaptive session come to an end.

When asked “Are you ready to end the session?” Nick responded “No. I want to go down a harder slope.”

The group of founders of the adaptive sports program have worked for eight years to startup the Resort’s program and are proud of the progress that now provides on snow lessons to special athletes who are visually impaired, have ambulatory limitations, paralytic disabilities, hearing impaired and other special conditions with a growing number of special visitors.

The program operates under the guidance of the non-profit Adaptive Sports Program at Mountain Creek's Board of Directors that includes representatives from the Helen Hayes Hospital Matt Castelluccio, Peter Gagliardo, Maria Bournias; representatives of the Mountain Creek Resort Vice President Tim Stone, Jessica Kleeschulte, and Louise Staley and unaffiliated supporters, Derrick Washington, President John Whiting, Secretary/Treasurer Buffy Whiting and Member Emeritus John Swartwood.

The ultimate success of the program can be traced to the commitment of the Mountain Creek Ski Resort in partnership with the Helen Hayes Hospital to providing a program for special athletes and the dedication of those who have volunteered to support the program.