The Hardyston Township Middle School hosted their 40th Annual Basketball Tournament from February 3-7.

The tournament included boys and girls teams from Franklin, Andover, Byram, Frankford, Green Hills, Hamburg, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Newton, Ogdensburg, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex Wantage, Sussex Charter and Vernon.

Team trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place. Trophies were also awarded to students selected as All County Team Players and MVP.