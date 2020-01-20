High Point basketball achieving success

The month of January isn’t complete and the High Point High School boy’s basketball program has already achieved their fair share of success on the court.

But, even when the Wildcats suffer a setback, they don’t stay in a downtrodden for very long at all. That’s because of a veteran and knowledgeable coaching staff as well as the encouragement of the team captains-Connor Lake and Travis Tallamy. Lake and Tallamy are both members of the graduating class of 2020.

“These two individuals were voted captain by their teammates,’’ High Point head coach Jesse Strehl said. “They are leaders on and off the court. They are dependable and reliable, always in the right place and doing the right thing. They compete and represent our team well on and off the court and they have the respect of players, coaches, teachers and administration.

“Travis is averaging seven points per game and 17 rebounds per game. Connor is averaging seven points per game and is one of our best free throw shooters. Down one with 10 seconds left against Warwick Valley this year he calmly hit both free throws to give us the lead and secure the win.’’

Neither captain is content with the status quo in terms of their abilities on or off the court.

“These two guys are improving every day,’’ Strehl said. “They both lead by example and growing into their roles as team captains. Travis was on the High Honor Roll in the first marking period. Connor was on the Honor Roll in the first marking period.’’

Being responsible teammates are certainly attributes which are possessed by Tallamy and Lake.

“Travis and Connor both lead by example and are always there to help their teammates,’’ Strehl said.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Wallkill Valley on Jan. 24. Upperclassmen on the roster have been major contributors this winter.

“Landis French and DJ Bassani are our two other seniors,’’ Strehl said. “Both have been providing leadership on and off the court this season. The team won the First Annual High Point Holiday Tournament this year. Teams competing were High Point, Warwick Valley, Boonton and Morris Tech. High Point defeated Warwick Valley on December 27, 57-56, behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Landis French.

“Next High Point defeated Morris Tech on December 28 81-63 behind a school record tying performance 48 points (including 10- 3 point field goals) from junior Brendan Franko. Franko was named Tournament MVP and French was selected to the All-Tournament Team.’’