Joe Sernas and Max Seals scored 12 points each as Voorhees topped High Point Regional High School, 43-42, i the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Brendan Franko was the leading scored for High Point with a game-high 19 points for High Point (11-8).

The Voorhees Vikings improved to 8-10.