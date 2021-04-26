Mountain Creek to open its bike park on Friday

Vernon. Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon will open its bike park for the season on Friday, April 30, for season pass holders and on Saturday, May 1, for the general public. Guests can learn the biking basics from trained staff members. Regularly scheduled kids and women-focused skills camps will also be offered throughout the season. The bike park includes 52 trails to challenge everyone from beginner mountain bikers to World Cup downhill racers. The park offers 1,040 feet of vertical drop serviced by a high-speed open-air gondola. Guests will be able to purchase limited amounts of daily lift tickets and rentals online in advance of arrival. For more information, visit MountainCreek.com.