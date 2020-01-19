Newton defeats Pope John

Newton High School defeated Pope John XXIII Regional High School in boys varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The final score was 69-50. The game took place at Pope John XXIII Regional High School.

Justin Heller scored 22 points for Newton. Aaron Fantasia scored 19 points. Dylan Bailey, Donovan Thomas and Jack Young scored 7 points apiece. Brian McKeown scored 4 points. Pasquale Festa scored 2 points and Darrell Mims scored 1 point.

Mike Atta scored 18 points for Pope John. Nurell Miranda scored 14 points. Nate Pluviose scored 12 points. Chris Haytaian and Jack Sakowski scored 3 points apiece.

Team records: Newton Braves 8-4. Pope John Lions 1-10.