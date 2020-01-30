Snowshoe invasion set for Feb. 29

Vernon. The Viking Snowshoe Invasion is coming back for its 3rd year on the mountain. The Vernon Township Board of Recreation-sponsored event will take place at Mountain Creek on Feb. 29. Online registrations have been extended at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/VikingSnowshoeInvasion!! Registration fee is $30. Bring your own shoes. Registration and check-in are at 7:30 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek's Red Tail Lodge. The lift will take people up the mountain starting at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.