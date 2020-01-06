x
Vernon honors outstanding athletes

Vernon. The Vernon Township High School Athletic Department has named the 4x200-meter relay team of Brianna Hallacker, Cynthia Schneider, Riley Wallace and Jessica Wilkens, and ice hockey player Ayden Steinbach as athletes of the week for Week 2 of the Winter 2019-20 season.

06 Jan 2020 | 04:15
    The Vernon girls, 4x200-meter relay team of Brianna Hallacker, Cynthia Schneider, Riley Wallace and Jessica Wilkens.
    Ayden Steinbach

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. announced its Athletes of the Week for Week 2 of the winter 2019-20 season.

The girls' 4x200 relay team consisting of Brianna Hallacker, Cynthia Schneider, Riley Wallace and Jessica Wilkens broke their own school record by 8 seconds at the Coach Saint Invitational. The girls competed against 60 other high schools.

With their time, they have qualified for the Eastern States championships.

Junior Ayden Steinbach scored 5 goals and had 2 assists this past week in wins over Old Tappan and Sparta/Jefferson for the varsity ice hockey team. The most important goal came in overtime in the Sussex Cup Final against Sparta/Jefferson.

Ayden put home the loose puck to secure the Sussex Cup for Vernon. This is the fourth year in a row the team has won the Sussex Cup.