Vernon honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School honored its athletes of the week for Week 6 the winter 2019-20 season.

Sophomore Adriana Soto has held the top times in the sprint freestyle/backstroke events all season for the varsity girls swim team.

She was a double winner against Kittatinny with a personal best time in the 50 and 100 Freestyle. Adriana also finished in the top 12 at the Sussex County Championships and HWS Championships.

Sophomore Harry Malile won the 100 backstroke in a recent dual meet against Pope John for the varsity boys' swim Team. At the HWS Championships, he placed 7th in the county in the backstroke and he set personal bests in four other events.

According to Coach Miller, Malile has been a leader for the team all season. His peers as well as competitors admire his tremendous perseverance and dedication.