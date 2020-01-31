Vernon honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. named is athletes of the week for Week 5 of the winter 2019-20 season.

Freshman Danica Williams is off to a great start to her varsity basketball career at VTHS. She led the team in scoring last week against North Warren (14) and Dover (10). She also leads the team in total points (87) and rebounds (41).

Danica is also a threat from behind the arc, totaling 5 3-pointers in her last two games.

Senior Chris Ruiz broke the indoor track school record last week in the 600m event. Ruiz broke the record at the New Balance Games at the Armory in New York City. Chris is also ranked 9th in the state and 39th in the country in the 600 meter event.

According to Coach Saganiec, Chris has tremendous work ethic and is a great role model for the younger kids in the program.