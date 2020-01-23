VernonFM to cover VTHS sports events

x
23 Jan 2020 | 01:19

    WSRX-LP 107.9 FM, a non-profit radio station serving Vernon and reaching to parts of Warwick, N.Y., Franklin, and Hamburg, has begun to broadcast live coverage of Vernon Township High School athletic events for boys and girls basketball, as well as ice hockey.

    An initial trial broadcast was done in November, when Vernon Township hosted Mendham in a Friday night football contest. More recently, the station broadcasted live the boys basketball game on Jan. 20 between the Vikings and Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

    The remaining winter schedule takes the broadcasts through February. In addition to the games already confirmed, VernonFM will look to cover any county or state playoff games that the teams qualify for.

    The station’s commentary team will consist of Bret Leuthner, Michael Furrey and Paul Kearney. Leuthner is currently the broadcast voice of the Sussex County Miners, while Furrey and Kearney are current on-air personalities for WSRX on the show “What Paul Wants To Hear featuring Geetchy Boy”.

    In addition, WSRX hopes to have other former or current Vernon Township High School students to come on the air for the live broadcasts.

    Confirmed Schedule
    Thursday, Jan. 23 4:15 p.m. - Hockey at Roxbury at Mennen Arena
    Monday, Jan. 27 8:30 p.m. - Hockey at Mendham at Mennen Arena
    Thursday, Jan. 30 7 p.m. - Boys Basketball at Lenape Valley
    Thursday, Feb. 6 4 p.m. - Girls Basketball Home vs. Hopatcong ; 7 p.m. - Boys Basketball at Sussex Tech (Radio Doubleheader!)
    Tuesday, Feb. 11 4 p.m. - Boys Basketball Home vs. Morris Tech
    Monday, Feb. 17 TBD - Girls Varsity at Parsippany OR Wednesday, Feb. 19 ,7 p.m. - Boys Basketball at North Warren
    Monday, Feb. 24 5 p.m. - Girls Basketball; 7 p.m. - Boys Basketball Home vs. Boonton (Home Doubleheader!)