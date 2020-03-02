VTHS honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School announced its athletes of the week for Week 9 of the winter 2019-20 season.

Freshman Allison Brandt has made great strides in her first season on the girls wrestling team.

She just completed her season finishing in 6th place at the Girls North Region Tournament at Union HS. She also was also the only Vernon wrestler to place in every tournament this season.

She finished the season as one of the top ranked females in North Jersey.

Seniors Jessica Wilkens and Catherine McCabe along with juniors Cynthia Schneider and Emily Krip broke the indoor track school record in the 4x400 relay at the Group 2 state championships. These four individuals held the original record. The time was 4:25.30.