VTHS honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. recently named its athletes of the week for Week 3 of the Winter 2019-20 season.

Junior Ryan Flaherty picked up a crucial win for the varsity wrestling team last week securing their win over Passaic. Flaherty's match was the last one of the day with the points determining the outcome of the match. Flaherty wrestles in the 120-pound weight class. He pinned his opponent in the third period.

Flaherty also participates in the marching band in the fall and assists with the audio production of the spring musicals.

Junior Katelyn Arnot is in her second year as a member of the varsity bowling team. During the recent NJAC (Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference) bowling tournament, Arnot was the leading scorer for the team and during the Baker Games, scored for Vernon in almost every frame.

According to Coach Panfile, Arnot has steadily improved with each match and her teammates feed off her success.