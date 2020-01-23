VTHS honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. has named its athletes of the week for Week 4 of the Winter 2019-20 semester.

Junior Alyssa VanDalinda placed second in the shot put at the East Stroudsburg University Warrior Classic. Her throw was a personal best.

According to Coach Saganiec, VanDalinda has placed in every meet this winter season so far. She is the leader among the throwing group and is always willing to work with the newcomers. Her success is a direct result of her tireless work ethic and commitment to getting better each day.

She is also a member of the Varsity field hockey and lacrosse teams.

Senior Kyle Hayes is starting right where he left off last season for the boys' ski team. Kyle placed first in the giant slalom in race #1 of the season.

The teams were also the overall team winners beating Ridge High School by 10 seconds.