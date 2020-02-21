VTHS honors outstanding athletes

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. has named its athletes of the week for Week 8 of the winter 2019-20 season.

Sophomore Matt Tavares has placed consistently in second and third place all season long for the Boys Ski Team. He has added great depth to an already powerful group. According to Coach Foco, Tavares is a complete team player, sets high standards for self-improvement and has a great attitude.

Sophomore captain Martina Brich leads the state in regular season race points and has placed first in 10 out of 12 ski events.

According to Coach Foco, Brich has tremendous leadership skills and her work ethic is a model for other girls on the team.