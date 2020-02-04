Westys gymnasts compete in Galloway

Westys took six talented gymnasts to compete in Galloway, New Jersey, for states and regionals competition. The event was hosted by Flyers Gymnastics.

Team girls improved to eventually grab the gold. All of the girls were so supportive of each other and shined throughout all their performances. There are three to five meets left for the season.

Team trains 2-4 per hours a week learning all four apparati. Westys will be hosting at Crystal Springs March 13- 15 and at Westys gym in Franklin on April 18-19.

For additional information contact Westys Gymnastics 973-209-1552 , westysgym@embarqmail.com