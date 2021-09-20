Frank Montalbo, 54, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA. He was an Information Technology Analyst for Medicare.

He enjoyed volleyball and darts, and Disney Villains. He loved to travel and experience new things. He was a great cook and baker, always willing to try new tastes (except fish!). He made friends easily and kept friends for a lifetime. He was devoted to all who loved him.

The son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Zambuto) Montalbo, he was born on June 9, 1967 in Astoria, NY.

Frank leaves behind his sister, Camille Pontious of Milford, PA; and brothers, Joseph Montalbo of Menlo Park, CA, Anthony Montalbo of New Hyde Park, NY and Stephan Montalbo of Astoria, NY.

He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Lesley, Ian, Michael, Christopher, and Andrea, as well as great nieces and great nephews.

Friends called at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 2 – 6:30 PM. Funeral services followed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM with Deacon Mike Califiore officiating.

Memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/), Born This Way Foundation (https://bornthisway.foundation), or The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org).

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).